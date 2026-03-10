Palantir and TWG AI will help Polymarket monitor trading activity, detect suspicious behavior, and report possible violations, according to a Bloomberg report.
Prediction market platform Polymarket is reportedly working with technology firms such as Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and TWG AI to strengthen oversight of its sports-related contracts, amid growing scrutiny of prediction markets over potential insider trading.
Palantir and TWG AI will help Polymarket monitor trading activity, detect suspicious behavior, and report possible violations, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. The system will also screen users against lists of individuals already banned from sports betting.
The monitoring tools are expected to be used on a U.S.-regulated platform that Polymarket is currently developing. The company’s main trading platform currently operates offshore and does not allow U.S.-based customers to participate.
PLTR shares were down more than 1% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
