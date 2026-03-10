Palantir and TWG AI will help Polymarket monitor trading activity, detect suspicious behavior, and report possible violations, according to a Bloomberg report.

Palantir and TWG AI will help Polymarket monitor trading activity, detect suspicious behavior, and report possible violations, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. The system will also screen users against lists of individuals already banned from sports betting.

The monitoring tools are expected to be used on a U.S.-regulated platform that Polymarket is currently developing. The company’s main trading platform currently operates offshore and does not allow U.S.-based customers to participate.

PLTR shares were down more than 1% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

