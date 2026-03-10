Teladoc Health drew investor interest following a couple of bullish brokerage actions after peer Talkspace signed an acquisition agreement with Universal Health Services a day earlier.

Deutsche Bank upgraded Teladoc to Buy from Hold and set a price target of $11, more than double Monday’s closing price.

Deutsche Bank noted a “potential exit scenario” for Teledoc Health after Talkspace was acquired by Universal Health.

UHS’ Talkspace acquisition is “a clear positive for Teladoc,” said BoFA.

Teladoc Health (TDOC) drew investor interest on Tuesday, with its shares surging more than 10% in pre-market trading, following a couple of bullish brokerage actions, citing the stock’s “compelling” valuation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

If the pre-market levels hold, TDOC stock could open at its highest price since Jan. 26, 2026.

The company caught brokerages’ attention after its peer Talkspace (TALK) signed a deal to be acquired by Universal Health Services (UHS) for $5.25 per share, or about $835 million, on Monday. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Analyst Highlights “Potential Exit Scenario” For Teladoc

Deutsche Bank upgraded Teladoc to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and set a price target of $11, according to The Fly. This represents a 107% upside from the stock’s closing price of $5.3 on Monday.

The brokerage said Teladoc’s valuation looks “compelling” at current levels and believes the company has a “deliverable strategy” for BetterHelp, its online therapy platform. Deutsche Bank also noted a “potential exit scenario”, pointing to a comparable transaction that could serve as a roadmap for the company.

While BetterHelp has recently faced declining growth, the firm believes Teladoc’s integrated care segment continues to expand, and management has a long-term plan to stabilize and return BetterHelp to growth, the firm added.

Meanwhile, BofA raised its price target on Teladoc to $8.25 from $7 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. UHS’ Talkspace acquisition is “a clear positive for Teladoc” that provides “further support that the market is undervaluing Teladoc's virtual therapy business as well as the rest of Teladoc,” it said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted to “bullish” from “bearish” over the past 24 hours.

Chatter was largely bullish, with one user saying the company would be worth over $200 billion.

Another user said, “Teledoc is better equipped than any of their competitors.”

Year-to-date, the stock has declined around 17%.

Read also: Why Did INKT Stock Surge 70% In Pre-Market Today?

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<