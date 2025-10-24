Zelle plans to leverage stablecoins to enable faster cross-border payments.

CEO Cameron Fowler credited the move to legislation backed by the Trump administration that aims to integrate stablecoins into the regulated financial system.

Early Warning Services plans to make the offering available to all Zelle Network financial institutions under equal terms.

Early Warning Services, the company behind the payments network Zelle, announced on Friday that it plans on using stablecoins to enable faster, more reliable cross-border money transfers.

Early Warning Services is owned by some of the biggest banks on Wall Street, which include JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC). The move could expand Zelle beyond its U.S.-based network, where it already facilitates instant payments.

“With improved regulatory clarity, we can focus on what we do best: driving innovation to market.” – Cameron Fowler, CEO, Early Warning Services

Why Is Zelle Venturing Into Stablecoins?

Early Warning Services said its new initiative is designed to address the challenge of “sending money safely and conveniently across borders.”

By leveraging stablecoins, the company said it aims to maintain the same trust, speed, and convenience it already offers its customers while reducing the delays and fees traditionally associated with international transfers.

