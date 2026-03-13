Bitcoin’s price gained around 2.9% in the last 24 hours as it crossed $72,000, but Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, and Ethereum clocked higher gains among crypto majors.

The overall cryptocurrency market gained 2.5% over the last 24 hours, crossing $2.5 trillion.

Shares of digital asset treasuries (DATs), including Strategy, Bitmine Immersion Technologies, and Strive Asset Management, moved higher in early morning trade.

Crypto exchanges Coinbase and Gemini also posted pre-market gains.

Despite the market rally, retail sentiment on Stocktwits for many of the cryptocurrencies and crypto-linked equities remained cautious.

Tom Lee’s Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), and Vivek Ramaswamy-backed Strive Asset Management (ASST) rallied in early morning trade on Friday as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price crossed $72,000.

CoinGlass data showed that nearly $200 million in short bets were wiped out over the past day, with overall liquidations amounting to around $275 million.

Bitcoin’s price rose 2.9% in the last 24 hours to around $72,400. Retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency on Stocktwits remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, amid ‘low’ levels of chatter.

BTC retail sentiment and message volume on March 13 as of 8:35 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

While Bitcoin’s rally lifted markets, altcoins, including Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH), outperformed the apex cryptocurrency among the top 10 tokens by market capitalization.

Crypto-Linked Equities Rally After Bitcoin Crosses $72K

Among the digital asset treasuries, ASST’s stock led gains, rallying as much as 6% in pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the firm jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, but chatter remained at ‘low’ levels.





ASST retail sentiment and message volume on March 13 as of 8:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, BMNR’s stock jumped more than 4.5% in pre-market trade, while MSTR’s stock rose around 3.8%. Retail sentiment around Bitmine’s share improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, and chatter climbed to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels.

BMNR retail sentiment and message volume on March 13 as of 8:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

MSTR’s stock saw no change in retail sentiment, remaining in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day and at ‘low’ levels of chatter. According to STRC.live tracker, Strategy has bought an estimated 11,000 BTC this week using proceeds from its Strech shares.

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) and Winklevoss twins-led Gemini Space Station (GEMI) also gained in early morning trade. COIN’s stock rose around 3.8% while GEMI’s stock gained a little over 3%. Retail sentiment around both firms remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. USDC (USDC) stablecoin issues Circle (CRCL) rose 3.5% in the pre-market trade and saw retail sentiment trending in ‘bullish’ territory.

Dogecoin, Ethereum Outperform Bitcoin

Cardano’s price gained nearly 5% in the last 24 hours, rising to $0.275, and leading gains among crypto majors. Retail sentiment around the altcoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. The token is over 91% below its record high of $3.09 seen in 2021.

ADA retail sentiment and message volume on March 13 as of 8:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, Dogecoin’s price gained around 4.7% in the last 24 hours and Solana’s price gained 3.7%. Ethereum’s price climbed to over $2,100 with a gain of 2.2% in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment around the leading altcoin on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

