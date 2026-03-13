The Defense Secretary said Iran’s recently chosen supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been injured and is probably disfigured.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday characterized Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz as “sheer desperation” and assured that U.S. forces remain on track to neutralize Iran’s significant military capabilities.

Hegseth emphasized that the United States is executing a precise plan to defeat, destroy, and disable Iran’s operational military assets at an unprecedented pace.

He added that Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has suffered injuries and is likely left disfigured.

