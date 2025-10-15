The token has yet to debut on Binance and Bybit, the two largest exchanges by trading volume.

Zebec Network (ZBCN) surged in midday trade on Wednesday after the token started trading on the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange.

ZBCN’s price gained more than 15% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. The token was the leading ticker among cryptocurrencies on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on the platform around the altcoin jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory while chatter remained at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

The Kraken listing strengthens Zebec’s presence among major cryptocurrency exchanges, adding to a roster that already includes OKX, Bitget, KuCoin, Crypto.com, MEXC, Gate.io, and BingX. Despite this progress, the token has yet to debut on Binance and Bybit, the two largest exchanges by trading volume, suggesting further potential upside if those listings occur.

