In 2025, Zcash faced delistings and trading restrictions, with Binance FZE and BitOasis removing the coin for users in the U.A.E. due to regulatory compliance concerns.

Zcash (ZEC) surged to a more than three-year high on Wednesday morning following ThorSwap’s announcement of support for the privacy-focused token.

ZEC’s price touched $98 in morning trade, after paring some of those gains to trade at around $91 at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the coin surged to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory with retail chatter rising to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ over the past day.

ThorSwap stated it would now allow users to swap ZEC for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and other major altcoins. The move is significant because it enables decentralized, non-custodial, cross-chain trading for a leading privacy coin, which has faced increasing delistings from centralized exchanges due to regulatory pressures.

In 2025, several exchanges delisted or restricted trading of ZEC. Binance FZE in Dubai removed Zcash and Monero for users in the U.A.E. in mid-April 2025 to comply with Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) regulations, while Dubai-based BitOasis abruptly delisted both coins in late April. Meanwhile, Binance’s main global platform initially included ZEC in vote-to-delist rounds in March and April, but later reversed the decision, removing the monitoring tag on July 9 and allowing most users to continue trading the coin.

