Zashi wallet gives people a tool to maintain financial privacy and choice in a world that collects everyone’s data.

We’re all digital people now - like it or not. Our every tap, click and scroll is constantly documenting our personal data in breadcrumbs across countless databases.

Consider how often you swipe your card, tap your phone or send money through an app each day. Each transaction is a story about who you are, and who you are not, and how you live.

It’s insane to think about how revealing our financial data is. Your morning coffee run, that monthly donation to your favorite cause, the late-night Amazon search - it’s all part of a detailed picture of your life. Companies are gathering and analyzing these patterns to predict (and in some cases influence) what you will do next.

And honestly? That's pretty unsettling. Yes, you can quit everything and go completely off-grid - but who wants to do that when we’re so spoiled by civilization?

That’s where Zcash's (ZEC) ECC (Electric Coin Company) does come in. They've built the Zashi wallet on Zcash because they do not think that you should have to trade convenience for privacy.

But let’s be real: the best privacy tech isn’t foolproof. How private is your iPhone data, and how secure is your network connection? ECC is building the “Zashi Risk Model” to give you insights into these trade-offs so you can make more informed decisions about your privacy.

Even though Zashi's first year has been strong, bringing private payments to a global audience is hard and they have a lot of work to do. In our hyperconnected world, a little privacy is more than nice to have; it’s a fundamental human right.

And where money is concerned, privacy may be one of the last freedoms citizens can defend.

