This ruling allows Zillow to ban users from posting certain listings amid its ongoing antitrust battle with Compass.

Compass alleged in its antitrust lawsuit that Zillow uses “anticompetitive tactics” to ban listings that have not been posted to a local multiple-listing service within 24 hours of publicly marketing them elsewhere.

The company stated that, under its Listing Access Standards policy, Zillow issued warnings for 1,202 listings on its website, of which 1,137 belong to Compass.

Zillow, a home search site, enforced its LAS policy and removed 48 listings from its website in 2025, 43 of which were Compass listings.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) shares gained nearly 4% by Friday’s midday trade after a judge reportedly denied a request by Compass Inc. (COMP) to temporarily block the former’s bid to ban listings advertised elsewhere first.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Bloomberg report, U.S. District Judge Jeanette Vargas blocked Compass’ bid to put a preliminary halt to Zillow’s policy. This ruling allows Zillow to ban users from posting certain listings amid its ongoing antitrust battle with Compass.

Retail sentiment around Zillow trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing, while users felt ‘bearish’ about Compass.

What Is The Case About?

Compass alleged in its antitrust lawsuit that Zillow uses “anticompetitive tactics” to ban listings that have not been posted to a local multiple-listing service (MLS) within 24 hours of publicly marketing them elsewhere.

The company stated that, under its Listing Access Standards (LAS) policy, Zillow issued warnings for 1,202 listings on its website, of which 1,137 belong to Compass.

Zillow, a home search site, enforced its LAS policy and removed 48 listings from its website in 2025, 43 of which were Compass listings.

Compass, the largest real estate brokerage in the U.S., said that Zillow’s LAS decreased engagement with the brokerage and negatively impacted its brand value. The company added that Zillow’s policy has also led agents and home sellers to express reluctance to engage with Compass.

What Did The Judge Say?

Judge Vargas stated that Zillow’s policies have not precluded meaningful new entrants and that the company is unable to exclude competition from the online home search market.

“Consequently, even assuming that Zillow possesses a 50%-66% share of the relevant market, Compass has not provided sufficient evidence from which it can be inferred that Zillow has monopoly power in the online home search market,” said Judge Vargas.

The judge noted that Compass has failed to demonstrate that it is likely to succeed on the merits of its antitrust claim.

Z stock is down 18% year-to-date, while COMP stock is up 17%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<