Yum Brands (YUM) announced on Tuesday that Sean Tresvant has been promoted to its Chief Consumer Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Taco Bell.

The company noted that its current Chief Strategy Officer and Treasurer, Ranjith Roy, has been appointed as Yum Brands’ new Chief Financial Officer.

Yum Brands said the appointments come as Yum Brands' CEO-designate, Chris Turner, who is currently the Chief Financial and Franchise Officer, prepares to step into the role of Chief Executive Officer on October 1.

In June, Turner was named CEO-Designate after the current Chief Executive Officer, David Gibbs, informed the board in March of his intention to retire within the next year, following 37 years with the company. Turner has served as Yum Brands' Chief Financial Officer since 2019 and expanded his role to include Chief Franchise Officer in 2024.

Sean joined the company in 2022 as Global Brand Officer at Taco Bell, while Roy joined Yum in 2024 as Chief Strategy Officer and Treasurer, overseeing strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and treasury operations.

The company also named Jim Dausch, its Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer of Pizza Hut, as Yum Brands’ Chief Digital and Technology Officer and President of Byte by Yum. Dausch replaces Joe Park, who is leaving Yum Brands to pursue an outside opportunity.

Shares of Yum Brands have increased over 10% this year and jumped 11.3% in the last 12 months.

