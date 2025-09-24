The company is set to acquire a controlling stake in Celnet Technology Co., aiming to expand its presence in enterprise customer relationship management and boost its capabilities in artificial intelligence-powered solutions.

Youxin Technology (YAAS) stock gained investor attention on Wednesday morning after the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Celnet Technology Co., a Chinese Salesforce.com partner.

Youxin is a China-based SaaS (Software as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service) provider focused on digital transformation for retail businesses. The strategic move aims to expand Youxin's presence in enterprise customer relationship management (CRM) and boost its capabilities in artificial intelligence-powered solutions.

Youxin Technology's stock traded over 68% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

