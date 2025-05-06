Popular Rainbow Six Siege streamer and fitness entrepreneur YoBoyRoy has unveiled a next-gen AI companion built just for him.

Dubbed the “RoyBot,” this AI Twin runs on Theta EdgeCloud and is fully embedded across his personal website, Discord, and even Twitch chat. Instead of a generic chatbot, the RoyBot is designed from scratch on Roy’s content, memes, and personal flair - so fans get a real taste of his personality, not just robotic small talk.

With over 800,000 YouTube subscribers, 210,000 Twitch followers, and millions of cross-platform views, Roy wanted a new way to engage fans that matched his on-camera energy.

Theta’s (THETA) GPU-powered EdgeCloud delivers the computing muscle behind the scenes, handling everything from voice references to sponsor plugs. Yes, it will occasionally shout out Roy’s brand partners, but apparently, it’s “tasteful.” Think of it as a 24/7 hype sidekick.

Theta’s no stranger to AI Agents, having launched them with organizations like the Houston Rockets and Evil Geniuses. But Roy’s project marks a pivot to individual creators. Fans can tap the RoyBot for tips on Rainbow Six loadouts, get a recap of that legendary highlight reel, or see the best way to support Roy’s apparel.

This partnership signals a shift in how streamers connect with communities. AI Twins aren’t just novelty chat; they’ll fill the gap when creators are offline, respond with brand consistency, and foster new levels of fan involvement.

Theta’s EdgeCloud covers the heavy lifting, from text data to final inference, set to scale even further once TFUEL-based GPU sharing rolls out in June 2025.

If you’re a fan of custom AI, Roy’s foray might be a peek at the future. So keep an eye on that RoyBot if you want more than standard chatbot banter.

