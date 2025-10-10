The Philippines-based company raised $10 million in its IPO, and its shares gained over 8.4% on the opening day.

One and One Green Technologies' stock rose over 200% in premarket trading on Friday, the second day since the Philippines-based waste recycling company's Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Stocktwits, YDDL was among the top five trending tickers, as users noticed the sudden rally. The stock "will soon hit every scanner!" said one user excitedly.

One and One raised $10 million by selling its shares at $5 a piece, and the stock gained 8.4% to $5.42 on the opening day. It wasn't clear what was driving the Friday premarket rally.

One and One processes raw and hazardous waste into products like copper alloy ingots, aluminum scraps, plastic beads, and other recycled metals. It operates primarily in The Philippines.

"$YDDL's IPO hype reminds me of early $APLD chatter," said a Stocktwits user, referring to Applied Digital. "Low float + strong AI data story = recipe for fireworks, if momentum continues."

Users were skeptical too, asking for credible news and updates. "Being based in the Philippines itself is enough to make me stay away," one of them said.

The company holds a government-issued license to import hazardous waste as raw materials into the Philippines and has a permitted annual processing capacity of approximately 300,000 tons.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<