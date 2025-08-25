Funded by a $75 million investment from Ripple and Gemini, the card is expected to offer up to 4% cashback in XRP on everyday purchases.

The XRP community is buzzing after a massive New York City billboard revealed the XRP Mastercard—a new debit card issued by WebBank and powered by Gemini–will launch on Monday.

Funded by a $75 million investment from Ripple and Gemini, the card is expected to offer up to 4% cashback in XRP on everyday purchases. Users can load XRP into a Gemini-linked wallet, with each swipe instantly converted to local currency, reportedly settling in seconds with fees as low as 1%.

Gemini hyped the launch with “Prepare your bags” on X. The move comes after Ripple’s recent SEC victory.

