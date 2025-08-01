A recent poll on Stocktwits found that more than one-third of retail traders expect XRP to post the strongest gains among major cryptocurrencies in August.

As August kicks off, retail traders expressed more confidence in altcoins with XRP (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH) expected to yield higher returns than Bitcoin (BTC) this month.

A recent poll on Stocktwits found that more than one-third of 10,000 respondents expect XRP to post the strongest gains among major cryptocurrencies in August. Ethereum was the next most favored, with 27% of votes. Bitcoin came in third, with just 26% of traders expecting it to outperform. Solana (SOL) drew the least confidence, with only 11% of respondents backing it to lead market returns.

Stocktwits polls asking retail traders which cryptocurrency they expect will deliver the highest returns in August. | Source: Stocktwits

The poll reflects a shift in retail sentiment after a volatile end to July, which saw Bitcoin post a record monthly close. Altcoins, including XRP and Ethereum, have been trading lower in recent sessions, in line with broader market weakness, but retail investors appear to be looking past short-term volatility.

Bitcoin’s price in Friday’s pre-market trade had dipped by 2.3% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $115,712–5.8% below its all-time high of over $122,000 seen in July and a gain of 7% over the past month. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency dipped lower within ‘bearish’ territory as compared to a month ago.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price slid 4% in the last 24 hours, dipping to $3,668–still nearly 25% below its all-time high of $4,878 seen four years ago but recording a gain of almost 50% over the past month. Retail sentiment around Ethereum also remained in the ‘bearish’ zone as compared to a month ago.

XRP’s price was down 4% over the past day, trading at $3. Like Bitcoin, XRP also hit a fresh all-time high in July of $3.65, with a gain of 37.8% over the past month. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XRP was in the ‘bearish’ territory, as compared to ‘bullish’ a month ago.

Solana’s price slipped 5% in the last 24 hours, trading at $169.44. The cryptocurrency is trading 42% below its all-time high of $293.31, hit in January right before President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Over the past month, it rose 14%. Retail sentiment around Solana fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ during the same period.

Data shows that retail traders expect August to mirror July’s gains, with Ethereum and XRP still leading. The key difference is that they expect Bitcoin’s returns to beat Solana, even though Solana outperformed last month.

Read also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin All Tumble – What’s Driving Crypto’s Selloff As August Kicks Off?

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<