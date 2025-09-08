According to a CNBC report, the company is now open to acquiring other electric carmakers.

Chinese EV maker XPeng (XPEV) plans to launch its mass-market Mona brand in overseas markets next year, CEO He Xiaopeng said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

XPeng launched Mona in China last year, and its first vehicle was the M03, an electric coupe. The CNBC report also noted that the company is now open to acquiring other electric car manufacturers.

NYSE-listed shares of XPeng traded 5% higher at the time of writing.

