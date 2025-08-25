The upgraded sedan features in-house AI chips, ultra-fast charging, and a range of up to 820 km.

Retail chatter around Xpeng intensified on Sunday ahead of the company’s official launch of its next-generation P7 electric sedan in China on Aug. 27.

The EV maker confirmed that test drives are already underway and that deliveries will begin immediately following the launch, with the first batch of vehicles already shipped, according to a CnEVpost report.

The new P7 debuted on Aug. 6, with pre-sales opening the same day. Customers who placed a 99 yuan ($14) deposit received a 3,000 yuan discount at the time of purchase, and the model drew more than 10,000 pre-orders within the first seven minutes.

CEO He Xiaopeng said the sedan will be among the top three best-selling EVs under 300,000 yuan in China, adding that Xpeng will increase deliveries to more than 40,000 vehicles per month starting from September.

The first-gen P7 launched in 2020 became Xpeng’s top-selling vehicle, with more than 60,000 annual sales in both 2021 and 2022.

In March 2023, Xpeng released the P7i to succeed it and launched the P7+ in November 2024, which is a bigger family vehicle. The new P7 is a performance and intelligence sedan with sportier and more youthful appeal.

Measuring 5,017 mm in length with a 3,008 mm wheelbase, the new model comes standard with three in-house Turing AI chips, delivering 2,250 TOPS of computing power. It features an 800-volt high-voltage platform and ultra-fast 5C charging, which provides a range of 525 km in just 10 minutes.

Range options extend up to 820 km, while the dual-motor version can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

Features include dual-chamber air suspension, Vision-Language AI models for proactive driving decisions, and a movable center console screen adapted from the company’s humanoid robot Iron.

The sedan’s capabilities were showcased in a 24-hour endurance test earlier this month, covering 3,961 km and surpassing Xiaomi’s YU7 SUV.

Xpeng is counting on the P7 to carry forward record momentum: the automaker delivered 36,717 vehicles in July, marking its ninth straight month above 30,000. Year-to-date deliveries hit 233,906, up 270% from a year earlier, and first-half 2025 deliveries of 197,189 already exceeded its full-year 2024 total.

The company has set a goal to double deliveries by 2025.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Xpeng was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume, placing the stock among the platform’s top 10 trending equities.

Xpeng’s U.S.-listed stock has doubled so far in 2025.

($1=7.17 yuan)

