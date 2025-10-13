Xpeng has started shipping its Mona M03 electric sedan to the Middle East and North Africa.

Xpeng has begun exporting its popular Mona M03 electric sedan, sending the first batch to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as the Chinese EV maker looks to expand its fast-growing business beyond home turf.

The company announced the milestone in a post on Weibo, calling it the start of a “new journey overseas,” according to a report by CnEVPost.

Priced from about 119,800 yuan ($16,800), the Mona M03 has become the heart of Xpeng’s lineup. The affordable sedan has topped 10,000 units every month for a full year, making up more than 40% of the company’s monthly sales. In August, Xpeng delivered 15,334 Mona M03s, bringing total deliveries for the year to over 117,000 units, nearly half of all Xpeng cars sold.

Xpeng’s broader sales have also been surging. The company delivered 41,581 vehicles in September, its third straight monthly record and a 95% increase from a year earlier. Quarterly deliveries hit 116,007 units, up 149% year-over-year and right at the top of its target range.

Photos shared online showed the first export batch of Mona M03s being loaded at Taicang Port in Jiangsu province, handled by Anji Logistics, a unit of SAIC Motor that runs China’s largest car carrier fleet.

CEO He Xiaopeng said in a recent CNBC interview that the Mona lineup will debut in Europe next year, with a wider global rollout planned for 2026. The company is also reportedly working on a second model in the Mona family, according to spy photos that surfaced on Chinese social media last month. The company aims to double deliveries in 2025 to around 380,000 vehicles.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment grew to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago amid ‘normal’ message volume.

One user said they were adding Xpeng shares below $21, calling it the last opportunity to buy at those levels before the company turns profitable.

Another user predicted the stock could eventually reach $100, possibly by 2030.

Xpeng’s stock has risen 78% so far in 2025.

