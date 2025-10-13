Shares dropped over 5%, amid a broad sell-off in Chinese equities on escalating tariff concerns.

Xiaomi Corp's shares fell 5.4% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday, marking their third consecutive session of decline, following reports of a malfunction in its SU7 that prevented the doors from opening after the electric car was involved in an accident.

The sedan crashed in the Chinese city of Chengdu, with reports and videos circulating on social media platforms, including Weibo, showing the vehicle after it crashed and burst into flames early Monday. Several bystanders tried to open the doors but were unable to free the person.

Authorities are yet to release an update on the person who was trapped inside, according to a Bloomberg report.

The incident follows a fatal accident earlier this year, also involving the SU7 EV, on a Chinese expressway. This accident caused the company's stock to fall and triggered scrutiny of the smart driving software used in many of the latest cars.

Notably, the U.S. transport regulator is investigating faulty door handles of some Tesla Y cars in the U.S.

Xiaomi's stock on Monday was also likely weighed down by broad sell-offs in Chinese equities amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. In recent days, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese imports in response to China's export controls on rare earth elements, while Beijing signaled potential retaliation.

The Hang Seng Index fell 5.7% on Monday, its third straight week of decline.

