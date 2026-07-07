TeraWulf has signed a 20-year lease agreement with Anthropic valued at $19 billion.

CEO Paul Prager said strong demand for AI infrastructure is colliding with limited power availability, making electricity the industry's biggest constraint.

He added that TeraWulf's power-ready sites are well positioned to benefit from growing demand for AI computing.

Clear Street said the Anthropic lease reinforces TeraWulf's long-term AI infrastructure strategy.

TeraWulf (WULF) stock is drawing attention overnight as CEO Paul Prager reportedly said the company's newly announced long-term agreement with Anthropic reflects the growing imbalance between soaring demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and the limited availability of power-ready data center sites.

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WULF CEO Says AI Infrastructure Demand Is Still In Its Early Stages

Speaking about Anthropic's $19 billion agreement with TeraWulf with CNBC, Prager said the Kentucky location attracted strong interest during a competitive process and added that electricity, rather than semiconductor production, will remain the biggest bottleneck for AI expansion.

“I think the demand for power is significant. You could create all the disruption in technology, manufacture more silicon and chips. You just cannot create overnight Megawatts,” said Prager.

According to Prager, TeraWulf's facilities offer the level of reliability and redundancy required for advanced AI workloads, positioning the company to benefit as demand continues to rise.

“The demand is very significant, and the evolution of the space is worth a tip of the iceberg here. Every enterprise on this planet at some point is gonna want to access HPC and AI. They all can't afford to build their own data centers like the hyperscalers, but they can afford to rent time or buy compute, so we are at the very beginning of that,” added Prager.



TeraWulf stock traded more than 1% lower overnight ahead of Tuesday.

Clear Street Backs TeraWulf’s Anthropic Deal

Clear Street said the latest developments reinforce its positive outlook on TeraWulf's business model, citing that the company continues to demonstrate its ability to monetize its multi-gigawatt development pipeline through long-term contracts with established customers.

The firm added that TeraWulf's 20-year lease agreement with Anthropic at the Justified Data campus in Hawesville, Kentucky, is expected to provide stable, recurring revenue while supporting the company's push into AI-focused digital infrastructure.

TeraWulf also disclosed the sale of its 50.1% ownership interest in the Abernathy joint venture to an investor group led by Fluidstack. Clear Street viewed the transaction as another step in executing the company's plan of optimizing its asset portfolio and focusing on long-term value creation.

What WULF Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutraal’ territory the previous day with a 3,391% surge in message volume over the last 24 hours.

A user said, “A 20-year lease with AI titan Anthropic locking in a massive $19B in contracted revenue completely changes the valuation game. By transitioning volatile crypto mining rewards into highly predictable AI/HPC cloud infrastructure revenue, institutional risk profiles are completely flipped.”

Another user said, “Huge picture..the State of KY[Kentucky] agreeing to the Anthropic financed data center places huge pressure on other States (like NY) to accept similar terms. Lots of jobs, tax revenue for the States who want a data center”.

WULF stock has gained 93% year-to-date.

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