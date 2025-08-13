ALT5 Sigma announced the closing of a $1.5 billion registered direct offering and concurrent private placement led by World Liberty Financial, which was priced at the market under Nasdaq rules.

World Liberty Financial’s footprint continues to expand after Trump-backed ALT5 Sigma (ALTS) raised $1.5 billion to buy WLFI (WLFI.X) tokens for its treasury strategy.

Retail sentiment on ALT5 Sigma remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of ALT5 Sigma were up nearly 11% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

ALTS sentiment and message volume August 13, 2025, as of 8 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

ALT5 Sigma said it expects to use the proceeds to fund the acquisition of WLFI tokens, to establish the company’s cryptocurrency treasury operations, as well as to settle existing litigation, pay existing debt, and fund the company’s existing business operations. It aims to acquire around 7.5% of WLFI’s total token supply. WLFI is not a tradable token yet, but is expected to become tradable following a July governance vote.

Eric Trump stated that the World Liberty Financial team is currently working to make this possible and expects the WLFI token to become available on all major crypto exchanges soon.

The company added that Zach Witkoff, Co-Founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial, the company behind USD1, would be the board chairman at ALT5, and Eric Trump would become a director.

ALT5 Sigma added that Co-Founder and COO of World Liberty Financial, Zak Folkman, has become a board observer, and Matt Morgan is its chief investment officer.

Retail sentiment on World Liberty Financial remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volume at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to Stocktwits data.

WLFI.X sentiment and message volume August 13, 2025, as of 8:10 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that ALT5 Sigma could hit more than $10.

ALT5 Sigma stock jumped nearly 30% so far this year and has gained over 250% in the last 12 months.

