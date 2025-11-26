Counterpoint Research said global smartphone shipments are projected to rise 3.3% year over year in 2025, driven primarily by Apple's strong performance.

Samsung is likely to remain second globally in shipments due to rising competition from Chinese manufacturers.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is expected to reclaim the top spot in worldwide smartphone shipments, surpassing Samsung Electronics for the first time in 14 years, and maintain leadership through 2029.

According to market research firm Counterpoint, global smartphone shipments are projected to rise 3.3% year-over-year (YoY) in 2025, driven primarily by Apple's strong performance.

iPhone 17 Driving Strong Sales

Apple’s launch of the iPhone 17 series has generated notable momentum, said Counterpoint. Sales in China and the U.S. grew by double digits in October, while third-quarter (Q3) shipments increased 9% YoY.

The firm highlighted that consumers who bought devices during the COVID-19 boom are now in the upgrading phase, alongside the 358 million second-hand iPhones sold globally between 2023 and mid-2025, creating a large replacement market. The new iPhone Air and memory adjustments contributed to strong adoption rates.

Apple’s stock inched 0.7% higher on Wednesday mid-morning. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

AAPL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:20 a.m. ET on Nov. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Samsung Performance

Samsung is forecast to grow 5% in 2025, bolstered by a resilient supply chain and strategic enhancements to its A series. Emerging markets such as India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East are expected to support continued growth.

Despite this, the research firm said Samsung is likely to remain second globally in shipments due to rising competition from Chinese manufacturers and pressure in the mid-range segment.

Combined with potential software enhancements and a major redesign in 2027, Apple is positioned to maintain a competitive edge through the end of the decade, the firm noted.

AAPL stock has gained over 11% in 2025 and over 18% in the last 12 months.

