Workhorse, Faraday Future, Polestar, Tesla, Xpeng: Top 5 Auto Stocks That Saw Biggest Spike In Weekly Retail Chatter

Workhorse Group Inc. (133% Jump in Message Volume)

Workhorse gained attention after its Kingsburg Truck Center was awarded a contract by the California Department of General Services to supply the company’s W4 CC and W56 electric commercial trucks to state agencies.

While the announcement sparked excitement, some retail investors noted the lack of specific details.

The news follows Workhorse securing purchase orders in the Pacific Northwest, its EV step vans being selected by a major contract service provider in Minnesota, and its approval for sales in Canada.

Despite the buzz, Workhorse stock is down over 51% year-to-date.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (73% Jump in Message Volume)

Faraday Future announced that its Class A common stock ticker symbol will change from FFIE to FFAI on March 10, reflecting its strategic focus on AI-driven innovation.

The company underlined its progress in developing an AI-powered mobility ecosystem, including its Personalized AI and Bespoke AI initiatives. The AI-driven in-vehicle interaction system, built on a large-model architecture, is in the final stages of research and development and is expected to be integrated into the FF 91 2.0 and future FX models.

Additionally, Faraday Future will host its first ‘FF Open AI Day’ on Mar. 16 at its Los Angeles headquarters.

Shares have struggled, with the stock down over 48% year-to-date.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (30% Jump in Message Volume)

The Swedish EV maker, backed by China’s Geely, saw increased retail interest after delaying its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings release until April.

While some investors expressed concern over the company securing a $450 million, 12-month loan facility, others remained optimistic about Polestar’s sales and expansion in Europe.

CEO Michael Lohscheller’s positive commentary on LinkedIn further fueled speculation about market share gains.

Polestar stock has risen over 5% year-to-date.

Tesla Inc. (18% Jump in Message Volume)

Tesla marked its seventh consecutive weekly loss, its worst such streak on record, as investor confidence wavered amid CEO Elon Musk’s growing political involvement and his alliance with President Donald Trump.

While concerns over Musk’s divided focus weighed on sentiment, two analysts reiterated bullish views on Tesla, citing optimism around AI and self-driving advancements.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Tesla’s hold on China has weakened for five consecutive months, with February shipments plunging 49% year-over-year. Tesla’s market share in China is now under 5%, while rival BYD’s share is approaching 15%.

XPeng Inc. (16% Jump in Message Volume)

XPeng’s February delivery results sparked strong retail engagement, as the Chinese EV maker reported delivering 30,453 Smart EVs for the month, a 570% year-over-year surge.

Deliveries of the Xpeng MONA M03 surpassed 15,000 units for the third straight month, while cumulative deliveries of the Xpeng P7+ exceeded 30,000 in just three months.

In the first two months of 2025, XPeng delivered 60,803 Smart EVs, a 375% increase from the prior year.

Shares of XPeng have surged 103% year-to-date.

