Wolfspeed’s shares were up more than 41% during Tuesday’s afternoon session after the company announced that it had exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

U.S. equities declined in Tuesday’s afternoon trade as the deadline for the United States government shutdown inched closer after a meeting between President Donald Trump and top Democratic and Republican leaders failed to yield a deal. If a deal is not reached, the government will enter a shutdown at 12:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 0.28% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, fell 0.38%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, declined 0.39%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Tuesday’s afternoon trade:

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)

Wolfspeed’s shares were up more than 41% during Tuesday’s afternoon session, building on the gains from the previous day when the company announced that it had exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reducing total debt by 70% and trimming interest costs by 60%. It also stated that it has sufficient liquidity to continue supplying customers with silicon carbide-based chips.

WOLF stock is up 367% year-to-date.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV)

CoreWeave shares surged over 13% in Tuesday’s afternoon trade after the company secured a $14.2 billion deal with Meta Platforms Inc. (META) to provide the latter with access to Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) GB300 systems, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CRWV stock is up 253% year-to-date.

UiPath Inc. (PATH)

UiPath shares were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon after the company announced a slew of partnerships with Nvidia, OpenAI, Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, and Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) in the area of agentic automation.

PATH stock is up 7% year-to-date.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

DraftKings stock declined over 11% in Tuesday’s afternoon trade amid reports of prediction platform Kalshi setting a new trading record over the weekend, at $260 million on Saturday, topping it with $275 million on Sunday. The report added that the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys football game on Sunday night was the top traded event of all time on Kalshi, with trading volumes reaching $57 million.

DKNG stock is up 1% year-to-date.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY)

Firefly Aerospace’s shares were down by more than 21% in Tuesday’s afternoon session after the company’s Alpha Flight 7 rocket exploded in a pre-flight test. “Proper safety protocols were followed, and all personnel are safe. The company is assessing the impact to its stage test stand, and no other facilities were impacted,” Firefly stated in an update.

FLY stock is down 58% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<