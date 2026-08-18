The sell-offs followed a failed trial, a massive recall, and a CEO's exit.

EyePoint hit a 52-week low of $3.95 after its Phase 3 LUGANO trial missed its primary goal.

Stellantis fell to a 12-year low of $5.10 after recalling 955,000 vehicles over a rear-view camera software issue.

Enovix fell to a record low of $3.52 after CEO Raj Talluri resigned.

EyePoint Inc. (EYPT), Stellantis N.V. (STLA) and Enovix Corp. (ENVX) stocks tumbled to 52-week lows on Monday, as investors reacted to a failed clinical endpoint, a large-scale vehicle recall and an unexpected leadership change.

EyePoint stock plunged nearly 67%, while Enovix and Stellantis stocks dropped 18% and 4%, respectively.

EyePoint Faces Trial Disappointment

EyePoint stock hit an annual low of $3.95 after its Phase 3 LUGANO study of DURAVYU in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) failed to achieve its primary non-inferiority goal against aflibercept. The company said nine patients experienced vision deterioration stemming from causes unrelated to wet AMD, an imbalance the company believes affected the results.

Consequently, RBC downgraded EyePoint to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ and slashed its price target to $5 from $37. Jefferies also cut its target, lowering it from $30 to $8 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. Investors will now look toward the Phase 3 LUCIA results, expected in roughly eight weeks, as the next major test for the company's outlook.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

Stellantis Deals With Recall

Stellantis stock plunged to a twelve-year low of $5.10 after announcing a worldwide recall involving about 955,000 vehicles, including approximately 848,000 in the U.S. The affected vehicles include 2026 and 2027 models sold under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands.

A radio-system software problem can cause the rear-view camera display to fail while a driver reverses. Stellantis plans to address the defect through an over-the-air software update. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

Enovix Loses Its CEO

Enovix stock plunged to a record low of $3.52 after CEO Raj Talluri unexpectedly stepped down. CFO Ryan Benton will serve as interim CEO.

William Blair downgraded Enovix to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’, citing that Talluri's departure increases execution risk and undermines near-term investor confidence. The board nevertheless reaffirmed its third-quarter 2026 financial guidance and manufacturing targets.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

So far this year, EYPT, STLA and ENVX have crashed between 50% and 73%.

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