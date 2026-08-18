The underlying agreement could give AST rights to as much as 45 MHz of spectrum for more than 80 years.

The FCC is reviewing Ligado Networks’ application to operate L-band broadband payloads aboard 96 satellites in AST’s constellation.

Ligado’s application, accepted for filing on Jan.30, remains listed as “Pending Review,” with no grant date disclosed.

The proposed SkyTerra Next network would provide broadband connectivity to existing, unmodified mobile devices.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) broke a two-day losing streak on Monday as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) weighed Ligado Networks’ application to beam L-band broadband from 96 satellites in AST’s constellation.

ASTS stock ended 0.2% higher on Monday after declining over 4% in the previous two sessions.

FCC Reviews Ligado’s 96-Satellite Plan

Ligado filed the request in December, and the FCC accepted it for filing on Jan. 30, 2026. FCC records still list the application as “Pending Review,” with no grant date. Approval could give AST a dedicated satellite-spectrum layer alongside the terrestrial frequencies supplied by partners including AT&T, Verizon and FirstNet.

Ligado wants to modify its existing SkyTerra-1 license to add a low-Earth-orbit Mobile Satellite Service network called SkyTerra Next. According to its technical supplement, Ligado-controlled L-band payloads would operate aboard 96 AST satellites at an altitude of roughly 690 kilometers. The system’s steerable beams and variable power controls can mitigate interference, while Ligado would retain the ability to shut down particular frequencies or beams.

AST would provide the satellites and supporting infrastructure. In a December letter, the company said the partnership would deliver space-based broadband to U.S. subscribers through their “existing, unmodified mobile devices.”

AST-Ligado Plan Faces Regulatory Opposition

Ligado also asked the FCC to waive rules that generally place new non-geostationary systems into processing rounds with competing applicants. The company said that SkyTerra Next would use its previously coordinated L-band spectrum rather than seek new frequencies. Requiring another round, Ligado said, would cause delays and “stifle the innovative new technology” enabled by its AST partnership.

After the FCC opened the application to public responses in January, opponents raised concerns about interference involving GPS, aviation, weather and satellite communications systems. They also questioned whether the proposal was effectively a new NGSO network or a transfer of license control to AST. However, Ligado and AST rejected the claims, maintaining that Ligado would retain ownership and operational control.

After additional technical questions submitted in May, Ligado responded with analyses conducted with AST and outside consultants, which showed that the system would fit within existing authorizations without causing harmful interference. Ligado said the narrower LEO beams would reduce unintended coverage of sensitive facilities and pledged to “promptly resolve” any interference.

AST’s 80-Year Spectrum Bet

The filing supports an agreement giving AST more than 80 years of usage rights to as much as 45 MHz of spectrum, including up to 40 MHz of Ligado’s L-band holdings. The deal includes a $550 million payment from AST upon regulatory closing and minimum annual L-band payments of about $80 million. A bankruptcy court approved the deal in June last year and confirmed Ligado’s reorganization plan in September 2025.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS slipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ levels a day ago amid a 368% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of August 17 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$ASTS price action is evident that it cannot break thru without catalyst news. Release the PRs dammit!!”

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Another user said, “$ASTS Today was merely a test of patience. Great rewards will be bestowed upon the faithful.”

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ASTS stock has risen 48% over the past year.

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