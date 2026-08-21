Walmart posted a strong Q2 earnings beat and raised its outlook, but slowing U.S. sales, weaker transactions, and temporary tariff benefits pressured shares and divided investors.

Walmart stock closed its worst day in over four years after Q3 guidance disappointed.

According to a Stocktwits poll, retail traders remained divided, with half considering buying the dip.

Walmart’s Q2 gross margin rose to 25.4%, helped by a $2.9 billion tariff refund.

Walmart (WMT) stock is headed for its worst week in over four years despite delivering a strong fiscal second-quarter (Q2) earnings beat and raising its full-year outlook. Investors focused on slowing transaction growth and temporary tariff-related benefits, sending shares lower and splitting retail traders over whether the pullback offers a buying opportunity.

Walmart's Q2 Beat Isn't Enough To Win Over Investors

The retail giant reported fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2027 revenue of $187.9 billion and earnings of $0.81 per share, exceeding the analysts' consensus estimates of $186.8 billion and $0.74, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

The market's concern centered partly on Walmart's U.S. comparable-sales performance. Sales at established stores and online locations increased 2.6%, excluding fuel, compared with 4.1% growth in the previous quarter. Transaction growth also eased to 1.5%, raising questions about the strength of underlying consumer demand. The company also expects Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.62 to $0.64, missing Wall Street’s $0.68 estimate.

A Stocktwits poll showed a split among retail traders after the earnings results, with 50% saying they would consider buying the decline. Another 43% were either cautious, watching from the sidelines, or simply holding their existing positions.

Walmart stock edged 0.4% higher overnight, ahead of Friday, after closcking its worst day in over four years in teh regular session.

WMT’s Tariff Benefits Add Complexity

Walmart's Q2 gross margin improved by 96 basis points to 25.4%. However, investors noted that the $2.9 billion refund tied to tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act helped support the improvement. Because those benefits are temporary, the market appears focused on how margins will perform once that boost fades.

However, Walmart's broader business ecosystem continued to expand. Global e-commerce sales climbed 23%, while Walmart Connect advertising revenue jumped 38%. Membership-related income also increased 17%.

WMT Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “The increase in membership is a positive sign along with the value of their real estate portfolio.”

Another user said, “added 500 at 105. Will be holding until eoy.”

WMT stock has declined nearly 7% year-to-date.

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