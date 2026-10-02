According to Bloomberg, banks are preparing a syndication for a $42 billion senior-secured tranche as Broadcom seeks financing to help Anthropic and other AI companies access chips and infrastructure.

Blackstone is leading the $18B junior tranche, committing $9B itself and syndicating the rest, according to Bloomberg.

Anthropic's IPO filing showed a $42B Broadcom loan tied to its TPU lease commitments, per Reuters.

Anthropic is reportedly expected to become Broadcom’s largest chip-design customer next year.

Broadcom’s (AVGO) Wall Street syndicate has reportedly started gathering $60 billion of fresh financing for artificial intelligence (AI) chips and infrastructure that would benefit Anthropic and other companies.

According to the Bloomberg report, banks are preparing to send syndication letters for a $42 billion Class A senior-secured tranche, while Blackstone (BX) is leading an $18 billion Class B junior-debt tranche.

Blackstone plans to commit $9 billion through various funds and syndicate the remainder, the report said.

AI Infrastructure Financing Expands

The financing has been taking shape for weeks and would help companies including Anthropic access chips and other AI infrastructure, Bloomberg reported. Broadcom is seeking to sell more chips and data-center equipment while AI developers require increasing amounts of computing capacity.

The report comes as debt financing expands beyond data centers into chips and servers, with hundreds of billions of dollars already raised for the broader AI infrastructure buildout.

Reuters reported Thursday that Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO) filing showed Broadcom had agreed to lend the AI company up to $42 billion to finance infrastructure spending.

The funding would cover roughly one-third of Anthropic’s five-year, $125.2 billion commitment to lease tensor processing unit computing capacity.

Broadcom’s Anthropic Relationship Deepens

Anthropic said in April that it had expanded its partnership with Google and Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity beginning in 2027. The compute is intended to power its Claude models as customer demand grows.

Broadcom also launched an AI infrastructure financing platform with Apollo and Blackstone in June, designed to enable more than 20 gigawatts of capacity using Broadcom’s custom XPUs and networking technology through 2028.

The platform began with a $35 billion transaction supporting more than 1 gigawatt of Anthropic capacity.

Reuters reported that Anthropic is expected to become Broadcom’s largest chip-design customer next year.

What Retail Thinks Of AVGO Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment around AVGO stock remained in the ‘bearish’ territory.

AVGO stock retail sentiment on October as of 08:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, Broadcom shares have fallen around 1%. In comparison, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) and the Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ), which hold AVGO stock, have risen more than 34% and 74%, respectively, over the same period.

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