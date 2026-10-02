The changes reflect new views on restaurant demand, retail traffic, travel growth, drug risks and competition in financial data.

Wells Fargo upgraded Sweetgreen and raised its price target, citing easing Cyclospora concerns and improving traffic.

HSBC upgraded Target, while KeyBanc raised Airbnb on durable growth and hotel expansion potential.

Wells Fargo and BTIG downgraded Liquidia after a court found Yutrepia infringed United Therapeutics patents.

Six stocks are drawing fresh attention after Wall Street analysts changed their views on everything from restaurant traffic and retail demand to travel growth, patent risks and credit-score competition. Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), Target Corp. (TGT) and Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) received upgrades, while Liquidia Corp. (LQDA), Sea Ltd. (SE) and Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) faced downgrades or sharply lower price targets.

Cyclospora Concerns Ease As Sweetgreen Traffic Shows Signs Of Recovery

Wells Fargo upgraded Sweetgreen to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ and lifted its price target to $11 from $6 after discussions with management. The firm said concerns tied to the Cyclospora outbreak appear to be easing, while Sweetgreen’s operational changes are starting to show results.

Wells Fargo said Sweetgreen was not responsible for the Cyclospora incident, but the episode hurt demand across the salad category. The company now sees customer traffic improving, while the analyst expects management could rely more on pricing to help absorb higher costs.

Sweetgreen shares have fallen 80% from their November 2024 peak, but improving traffic, new wraps and the end of the Cyclospora outbreak could support a recovery. Sweetgreen stock has gained over 5% so far this week and is on track for a fourth week of gains.

HSBC Turns Bullish On Target, Airbnb Could Grow Beyond Core Rentals

KeyBanc upgraded Airbnb to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Sector Weight’ and set a $191 price target. Analyst Sergio Segura said Airbnb’s main business continues to grow steadily, while hotel bookings could become a new source of growth.

While Target stock was down 0.4% this week, Airbnb stock has gained nearly 2%.

Yutrepia Patent Dispute Creates Fresh Uncertainty For Liquidia

Wells Fargo downgraded Liquidia to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ and slashed its target to $30 from $108. The firm cited greater uncertainty for the company after a court ruling and expressed limited confidence that Liquidia will prevail on appeal.

A Delaware judge ruled that Liquidia’s Yutrepia infringes two United Therapeutics (UTHR) patent claims. Both offer inhaled treprostinil treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and PH-ILD . United sells Tyvaso products, while Liquidia’s Yutrepia, approved in 2025, is a dry-powder competitor. The disputed patent covers using inhaled treprostinil to improve exercise ability in PH-ILD patients.

BTIG separately lowered Liquidia to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’, citing that the judgment could potentially halt Yutrepia across indications until the pulmonary hypertension indication is removed from its label. Liquidia stock is on track for its worst week ever with a 59% crash.

DBS Bank Cuts Sea Rating While BofA Flags Risks For FICO

DBS Bank downgraded Sea to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ and cut its price target to $105 from $148. The firm said Shopee is gaining strength but higher spending is hurting margins. It also faces competition from PDD’s cross-border business and Shopee’s push into quick commerce.

BofA moved Fair Isaac to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ and cut its price target to $700 from $1,400 after the Federal Housing Finance Agency placed VantageScore 4.0 and Classic FICO on the same loan-pricing adjustment framework. BofA said the change could encourage lenders to consider VantageScore more widely, creating additional risks for FICO’s pricing, volume and market share.

Sea stock is heading for a fifth straight week of losses, with a 4.3% decline, while Fair Isaac stock is down 23% and is on track for its worst month since March.

So far this year, SG, TGT and ABNB stocks gained between 18% and 60%, while LQDA, SE and FICO stocks crashed between 18% and 60%

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