Walmart's quarterly results topped Wall Street expectations, and the company noted strong e-commerce sales growth.

Shares of retail heavyweight Walmart fell nearly 2% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company issued a fiscal 2027 forecast below Wall Street expectations, tempering enthusiasm over an otherwise solid holiday quarter. The country’s largest retailer also announced a new $30 billion share repurchase authorization.

“We view AI as a tech enabler to accelerate growth at a low marginal cost – another way we are using technology and data to drive market share with customers and improve our associates’ work,” Walmart said in an email to Stocktwits.

DA Davidson on Wednesday evening had hinted that the 2026 guidance may be below consensus, but it should not be “overly concerning” as the company tends to beat the original plans.

FY27 Outlook Falls Short Of Estimates

The retailer expects fiscal 2027 net sales to increase 3.5% to 4.5%, compared with a 4% rise previously expected. The retailer forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.75 to $2.85, below analysts’ estimates of $2.96.

WMT Results: E-Commerce, Advertising, AI Drive Growth

Walmart’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 5.6% to $190.66 billion, compared with Wall Street expectations of $188.32 billion, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI. The company’s earnings per share came in at $0.74, topping analysts' estimates of $0.73.

The company said that sales strength was led by pantry and fresh food, reflecting growth in unit volumes and share gains as customers value low prices and delivery convenience.

Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales rose 27%, driven by growth in store-fulfilled pickup & delivery, advertising, and marketplace. The retailer said that strong advertising growth continued, including 41% increase in Walmart Connect sales.

Leadership Transition In Focus

CEO John Furner took the helm on Feb. 1, and Thursday’s earnings call will be the first as the retailer’s head.

He has served as President and CEO of Walmart U.S. since 2019, leading the company’s largest operating segment, comprising more than 4,600 stores. He has closely worked with McMillon, and Wall Street has bet on his experience to lead the company.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Walmart was in the ‘bullish’ territory compared to ‘bearish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Shares of Walmart have gained over 30% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<