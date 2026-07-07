Walmart plans broad price cuts after Trump said it agreed to lower costs for America's 250th birthday.

Walmart confirmed broad discounts across its Walmart and Sam's Club stores.

The move has revived questions about whether rivals will face pressure to follow suit.

On Stocktwits, retail traders speculated about political involvement.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has found itself at the center of a broader debate over retail pricing after President Donald Trump announced that the company would offer discounts on select grocery items as part of the United States' 250th birthday celebrations, even as inflation remains sticky.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inflation And Affordability Pain Points

The price cuts come at a challenging time for the U.S. economy. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.2% in May, its highest level since April 2023. With inflation still well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, the central bank has kept interest rates at 3.50%-3.75% and is waiting for clearer signs of easing before considering rate cuts.

For many Americans, higher prices for everyday necessities has become their biggest financial concern this year. Trump's push for retailers to lower grocery prices also comes just months before the congressional midterm elections, when control of both chambers is expected to be tightly contested. With the cost of living among voters' biggest concerns, cheaper groceries could carry significant political weight.

Walmart Slashes Prices Across Items

Trump took to Truth Social and said Walmart agreed to cut prices on several products, including lowering the price of a pound of ground beef by nearly 15%, at his administration's request to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday.

Walmart confirmed it is reducing prices across Walmart and Sam's Club on popular items such as beef, fresh produce, drinks, grills, toys, pools, and summer clothing. Sam's Club is also lowering prices on more than 250 seasonal items while continuing to offer competitive fuel prices.

The announcement comes after Trump urged Walmart in May 2025 to absorb the cost of tariffs instead of passing higher prices on to shoppers.

It is to be seen how much profit Walmart can give up to support lower prices. The company has kept its profit margins steady, around the 25% mark, with growth in advertising and e-commerce helping offset higher shipping and fuel costs.

This latest development has prompted questions about whether competing chains could face similar expectations if price reductions become a broader policy objective.

Walmart stock climbed 0.5% in early premarket trading on Tuesday.

Competitors Face Different Financial Realities

Walmart's sweeping price-cut confirmation sent ripple effects through competitors. Target Corp. (TGT) saw immediate pressure, with the stock sliding over 3%. Unlike Walmart, Target generates a larger share of sales from discretionary categories such as apparel and home goods, leaving less flexibility to reduce prices on everyday essentials without affecting profitability.

Meanwhile, warehouse retailers, including Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), were down 0.08% and 0.3%, respectively. These companies use a different business model, relying on membership fees to make up for their low profit margins on products. That leaves them with less room to cut prices further without hurting their earnings.

From a valuation standpoint, Costco trades at a massive premium to its peers, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 47, compared with 39 for Walmart.

If other major retailers feel compelled to follow Walmart's pricing strategy, investors could focus on the impact on sector-wide profit margins in the third quarter.

What WMT Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory with a 1,783% jump in message volume in 24 hours.

A user quipped, “Next in line to get White House funding…?”

Another user said, “Now we just need to hear US GOVERNMENT tzkes 10% interest in WMT and 135 in Dats... lol.”

A third user said, “We went so far in to capitalism we came out communists!”

WMT stock has slipped 0.6% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.