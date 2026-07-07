At one point, the Kospi lost as much as 8.2%, weighed down by declines in Samsung and SK Hynix, briefly pushing it into a bear market.

Micron and Western Digital stocks declined 5% in Tuesday’s premarket trading.

Major chip stocks fell as well. Intel and Advanced Micro Devices declined over 3% each, while Nvidia fell nearly 1%.

Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ on SNDK and ‘bullish’ on MU and DRAM, with traders eyeing the dips as a buying opportunity.

U.S. memory stocks dipped in premarket trading on Tuesday, tracking losses in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shares, which dragged South Korea’s stock market lower and briefly pushed it into bear market territory.

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Micron and Western Digital stocks declined 5%, leading the slide, while SanDisk shares shed 4.8%. The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM), which counts Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron as its top three holdings, dropped 5.8%.

Major chip stocks fell as well. Intel and Advanced Micro Devices declined over 3% each, while Nvidia fell nearly 1%.

Earlier in the day, South Korea’s Kospi was hit by profit-taking among heavily weighted chip makers. Samsung and SK Hynix, which together account for more than half of the index’s market capitalization, tumbled 6.9% and 6.1%, respectively.

At one point, Kospi lost as much as 8.2%, briefly putting it into a bear market, defined as a 20% drop from its recent high.

Samsung’s Stellar Q2 Report Fails To Prevent Slide

Those losses came even though Samsung posted stellar preliminary results for its second quarter. a 19-fold surge in its second-quarter operating profit, signaling that its record AI-driven earnings streak will continue.

The tech giant forecast operating profit of 89.4 trillion won ($58.44 billion), which would be a 19-fold increase over the corresponding quarter last year and more than six times the operating profit in all of fiscal 2025. It sees revenue increasing 129% to 171 trillion won.

Profit Booking Across Chip Stocks

Profit-booking was evident in memory stocks, with Micron and SanDisk now trading well below their peaks reached last month. DRAM is down 19% from its June 22 peak.

“$MU this is not the first time for the melt-down. If you have been here long enough, you know how the game is played. If you have a weak heart, please step off the next exit,” a trader wrote on Stocktwits.

The retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ for SNDK, ‘bullish’ for MU and DRAM, and ‘bearish’ for WDC. Year to date, MU shares are up 245% and SNDK shares are up 635%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<