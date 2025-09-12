The crypto exchange, founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is set to begin trading under the ticker ‘GEMI’ on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Friday.

The Winklevoss twins-backed crypto exchange Gemini (GEMI) priced its IPO at $28 per share, raising approximately $425 million and exceeding expectations ahead of its Nasdaq debut on Friday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Gemini’s stock was running hot ahead of the debut. The stock has already drawn more than 1,000 followers, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels and sentiment firmly in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

The crypto exchange, founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is set to begin trading under the ticker ‘GEMI’ on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The pricing came in well above the original $17 to $19 range, reflecting strong investor demand for one of the year’s most closely watched crypto listings.

