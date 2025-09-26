Major U.S. retailers import a significant percentage of furniture from Asian countries.

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced new tariffs on select furniture and furnishing products, sending the stocks of major U.S. home furnishing companies lower in after-market trading.

Starting Oct. 1, the U.S. will impose a 50% tariff on imports of kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and associated products. There will also be a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture.

"The reason for this is the large scale “FLOODING” of these products into the United States by other outside Countries, Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for National Security and other reasons, our Manufacturing process."

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, RH, and Wayfair fell 2% to 4.3% in after-hours trading following the announcement. These retailers mainly rely on furniture manufacturing and imports from Vietnam, India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Shares of recliner maker La-Z-Boy, which manufactures primarily in the U.S. and Mexico, rose 4%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' for Williams-Sonoma, and 'bearish' for RH and Wayfair, with users discussing the stocks' slide on the platform. Sentiment for La-Z-Boy was ‘bullish.’

Exactly a month ago, Trump announced that the government was conducting an investigation and would impose tariffs on the furniture industry within 50 days, in an effort to spur local manufacturing, particularly in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan.

It is unclear whether Trump will announce tariffs on additional furniture and furnishing product categories.

