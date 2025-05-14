Dormify filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2024 and is currently locked in a legal dispute with its creditors, including Google and Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is close to acquiring the intellectual property of bankrupt Dormify, a startup that sells decor for dorm rooms and small spaces, according to Jefferies.

According to the gist of the investment firm's note on The Fly, Williams-Sonoma emerged as the top bidder for those assets late last month.

This potential deal is small in scale, but is a testament to CFO Jeff Howie's disciplined approach to M&A with clear guardrails in place to ensure a high return on investment (ROI), Jefferies reportedly said in a note to investors.

Dormify filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2024 and is currently locked in a legal dispute with its creditors, including Google (GOOGL) and Williams-Sonoma.

Dormify has alleged that Google attempted to deduct or collect money related to ad services or unpaid invoices after the bankruptcy filing, which would violate the law.

A hearing on the case took place on Monday.

If Williams-Sonoma succeeds in buying Dormify's IP, it will be able to tap into the latter's college students and Gen Z audience, as well as its digital strategies.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Williams-Sonoma rose to 'bullish' from 'neutral' the day prior.

WSM sentiment and message volume as of May 13 | Source: Stocktwits

The company's shares are down nearly 6% year to date.

