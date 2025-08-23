Citigroup raised its price target on Williams-Sonoma to $202 from $162 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, noting that the company's same-store sales improved throughout the second quarter.
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is expected to report second-quarter earnings next week, with investors and Wall Street looking forward to consumer demand trends for home furnishings amid a volatile macroeconomic environment reeling under the Trump administration’s tariffs.
Williams-Sonoma is expected to post second-quarter revenue of $1.82 billion, a 2.6% jump from a year ago, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI. The company’s earnings per share are estimated to be $1.79. The Pottery Barn owner is set to post quarterly results on August 27.
Citigroup raised its price target on Williams-Sonoma to $202 from $162 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, according to TheFly. The firm believes the company's same-store sales improved throughout the quarter but sees a balanced risk or reward at current share levels.
Retail sentiment on Williams-Sonoma was unchanged and remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma were up nearly 3% during midday trading on Friday. UBS also raised its target on Williams-Sonoma to $184 from $160 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating.
The firm said the second quarter print should showcase a sequential improvement in comparable sales growth, but expectations also moved higher in recent weeks. It added that Williams-Sonoma stands to benefit from recovering demand for home furnishings and the potential for an interest rate-cutting cycle starting later this year.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma have jumped 10% so far this year and gained nearly 46% in the last 12 months.
