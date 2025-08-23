Citigroup raised its price target on Williams-Sonoma to $202 from $162 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, noting that the company's same-store sales improved throughout the second quarter.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is expected to report second-quarter earnings next week, with investors and Wall Street looking forward to consumer demand trends for home furnishings amid a volatile macroeconomic environment reeling under the Trump administration’s tariffs.

Williams-Sonoma is expected to post second-quarter revenue of $1.82 billion, a 2.6% jump from a year ago, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI. The company’s earnings per share are estimated to be $1.79. The Pottery Barn owner is set to post quarterly results on August 27.

Citigroup raised its price target on Williams-Sonoma to $202 from $162 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, according to TheFly. The firm believes the company's same-store sales improved throughout the quarter but sees a balanced risk or reward at current share levels.

Retail sentiment on Williams-Sonoma was unchanged and remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

WSM sentiment and message volume August 22, 2025, as of 12:45 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Williams-Sonoma were up nearly 3% during midday trading on Friday. UBS also raised its target on Williams-Sonoma to $184 from $160 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating.

The firm said the second quarter print should showcase a sequential improvement in comparable sales growth, but expectations also moved higher in recent weeks. It added that Williams-Sonoma stands to benefit from recovering demand for home furnishings and the potential for an interest rate-cutting cycle starting later this year.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have jumped 10% so far this year and gained nearly 46% in the last 12 months.

