Angel One's board of directors will meet on January 15, 2026, to consider a stock split proposal. The plan involves sub-dividing the company's equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10.

Angel One shares were in the spotlight on Thursday after the company announced that its board will meet soon to consider a stock split. The update immediately caught investors’ attention, pushing the stock higher at the opening bell before profit booking set in.

Early Gains Fade as Selling Pressure Emerges

The stock opened at Rs 2,517 on the BSE, up from its previous close of Rs 2,472.25. But the excitement was short-lived. As the session progressed, the scrip slipped to an intraday low of Rs 2,438.80. It was last seen trading at Rs 2,455.45, down 0.68 per cent, with a market capitalisation of about Rs 22,312 crore.

On the NSE, Angel One opened at Rs 2,510 and moved between a high of Rs 2,517.40 and a low of Rs 2,438.30 during the day.

Break in Five-Day Rally, Technicals Turn Cautious

After five consecutive sessions of gains, the stock finally took a breather. It is now trading above its 5-day moving average but remains below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day averages, a sign that the broader trend is still under pressure.

Angel One’s 52-week high stands at Rs 3,283, recorded in June 2025, while the 52-week low is Rs 1,942.

Board to Consider Stock Split on January 15

In a regulatory filing, Angel One confirmed that its board of directors will consider splitting its equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at the meeting scheduled for January 15, 2026.

The company said the proposal involves altering its share capital through a sub-division of shares, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The trading window for the stock will remain closed until January 17, 2026.