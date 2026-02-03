Fresh disclosures showed $429 million raised by Trump allies, with crypto firms emerging as major political donors.

Trump-linked crypto stocks and tokens traded higher as investors reacted to renewed political momentum and fundraising disclosures.

The Financial Times reported Trump and allied groups raised $429mn, with crypto and tech donors among the largest contributors.

Crypto firms, including Crypto.com, have played a growing role in funding Trump-aligned political efforts since the 2022 cycle.

Trump-linked crypto stocks and digital assets traded mixed but active in pre-market hours on Monday, after new disclosures showed Donald Trump and his allies raising a record amount of political funding ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), which operates the social media platform Truth Social and has signaled interest in digital asset and fintech initiatives, was trading at $12.38, up 0.49% in pre-market trading. The stock closed at $12.32 on Monday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around DJT remained in the ‘neutral’ territory, as the chatter levels around it improved from ‘extremely high’ to ‘low’ over the past day.

Crypto-focused ventures associated with the Trump family also remained in focus. American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC), a mining and Bitcoin-treasury company linked to the Trump family, closed at $1.43, down 5.3% on Monday. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around ABTC remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, as chatter levels around it improved from ‘high’ to ‘low’ over the past day.

In the crypto market, Official Trump (TRUMP), a memecoin tied to Trump’s political brand and widely traded by retail investors, was trading at $4.23, up 1.5% over the past 24 hours, extending recent gains.

Another Trump-associated crypto project, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance and digital finance initiative, was trading at $0.128, down 0.1% over the same period, showing relatively muted price movement compared with other Trump-linked assets.

The moves coincided with a report by the Financial Times on Monday that Trump and allied political groups raised $429 million last year, with pro-Trump super PAC Maga Inc holding $304 million.

Crypto Money And Political Funding Converge

The Financial Times reported that tech billionaires and crypto firms were among the largest contributors to Trump-aligned political groups. The single largest disclosed donation came from Crypto.com, which contributed $30 million to Trump-aligned PACs. Other major donors included Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of OpenAI, who donated $12.5 million in December, while his wife Anna Brockman contributed an additional $12.5 million, the report stated.

Brockman has also supported groups lobbying against state-level AI regulations and has visited the White House in recent months. Likewise, Jeff Yass donated $16 million to Maga Inc. in 2025. Yass’s trading firm, Susquehanna, holds a multibillion-dollar stake in ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, which avoided a U.S. ban under a deal supported by the Trump administration.

Crypto political spending expanded sharply in 2024, when tech investors from Silicon Valley poured around $394 million into the US election, according to analysis by The Guardian.

