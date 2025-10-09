The company said that its experimental drug, Telomir-1, selectively kills aggressive triple-negative breast cancer cells by disrupting their iron-based energy systems.

Shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals surged nearly 40% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company announced promising new lab results showing that its experimental compound, Telomir-1, can selectively destroy triple-negative breast cancer cells.

In laboratory studies using human triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells, researchers observed that as Telomir-1 concentrations increased, more cancer cells stopped growing and eventually died. When iron was reintroduced into the system, the cells regained their ability to survive, pointing to a finding that confirmed Telomir-1’s effects are tied to iron regulation and cellular energy balance.

The discovery is significant as TNBC cells are highly dependent on iron to fuel their rapid growth and spread. By cutting off that iron-driven metabolism, Telomir-1 appears to exploit a key vulnerability in these tumors, while normal cells, which process iron differently, remain largely unaffected.

Telomir-1 has previously demonstrated the ability to reset abnormal DNA methylation patterns, which are chemical modifications that can alter gene function in preclinical models of cancer and age-related diseases.

In this latest study, researchers believe its impact on energy and iron metabolism may stem from its influence on certain enzymes, known as Jumonji domain histone demethylases, which are known to drive tumor aggressiveness and treatment resistance.

The study suggests that Telomir-1 may help restore the body’s natural balance, reactivating the normal genetic controls that cancer cells typically shut down to maintain growth.

Telomir said it will now seek to use the drug in other hard-to-treat cancers, such as pancreatic and blood cancers, based on these results. The company also expects to soon begin animal studies, a crucial step in the process of seeking FDA approval to begin human trials.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Telomir was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user said they were surprised the stock hadn’t “gone nuclear” after the breast cancer news broke, adding that they expect it to “go parabolic” in the next session.

Another user commented that the company could eventually attract a buyout offer from a larger pharmaceutical player, suggesting the stock might rise ten to fifteen times, comparing it to past biotech acquisition successes, including that of Provention Bio by Sanofi.

Telomir’s stock has declined 60% so far in 2025.

