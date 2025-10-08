Investors turned upbeat ahead of Sarepta’s data presentations in Vienna, where the company is expected to share new Duchenne muscular dystrophy results and updates from its broader gene therapy pipeline.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics rose nearly 5% in early premarket trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to present new findings at the 30th Annual World Muscle Society Congress (WMS 2025) in Vienna, Austria.

On Wednesday, the company will present new results from its gene therapy, delandistrogene moxeparvovec, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), including updated safety data and evidence of micro-dystrophin protein production in children as young as three who received the treatment in the ENDEAVOR and ENVOL studies.

The company will also share findings from a real-world study tracking lung function in boys and young men with advanced stages of Duchenne treated with casimersen, as well as pooled three-year functional outcomes comparing gene therapy recipients with external control groups.

Independent research teams will also present complementary data on delandistrogene moxeparvovec, including one-year motor function results in young patients and early findings on the use of sirolimus to help reduce the risk of liver injury in people receiving AAV-based gene therapy.

Later in the week, Sarepta plans to unveil results from the Phase 3 EMERGENE study evaluating bidridistrogene xeboparvovec in patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2E/R4, alongside late-breaking data on gene expression and safety.

Sarepta’s gene therapy Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl), the first and only FDA-approved treatment designed to restore dystrophin production in muscle tissue for people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, remains under close scrutiny following recent safety concerns. The company temporarily paused shipments earlier this year after reporting two patient deaths from liver failure linked to treatment.

In July, the FDA cleared Sarepta to resume shipments of Elevidys for children who can still walk, while maintaining a pause for those who can no longer walk, as discussions continue regarding updated safety labeling.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Sarepta was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user suggested growing optimism around Sarepta’s upcoming updates, stating that traders appear to be anticipating strong data followed by solid financial results, adding that short sellers “can’t hold it back any longer.”

Another user speculated that a takeover could be on the table, calling an “$80 sale possible,” amid renewed momentum in global mergers and acquisitions driven by expectations of rate cuts.

Sarepta’s stock has declined 81% so far in 2025.

