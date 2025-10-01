The company announced a merger with RTB Digital, a Web3 media technology firm that has partnered with Yahoo, TheStreet, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ryvyl shares soared 100% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it will merge with RTB Digital, a privately held Web3-based digital media software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm that provides publishing, community, and monetization technology for global media brands, including Yahoo, TheStreet, and Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.

The merger will combine Ryvyl’s digital payment infrastructure with RTB Digital’s blockchain-powered media network, accelerating growth and expanding distribution. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2025.

Under the deal, Roundtable founder and media veteran James Heckman will become CEO of the combined company, and Ryvyl CFO George Oliva will serve as interim CEO and Chairman during the transition. Heckman’s leadership team includes Eyal Hertzog, founder of Bancor and inventor of the automated market-making protocol, and Bill Sornsin, a former Microsoft executive who co-architected several large-scale media platforms alongside Heckman.

According to the deal terms, the enterprise value of the combined company is $41.25 million. The combined entity will operate as RTB Digital, doing business as “Roundtable.” RYVYL stockholders will own approximately 15% of the merged company, while RTB shareholders will hold the remaining 85%. Roundtable has already raised $33 million in new capital and pledged more than $30 million in Bitcoin to its treasury, supporting the platform’s growth.

Oliva said the transaction represents a deliberate shift toward blockchain-based digital asset infrastructure, strengthening RYVYL’s balance sheet while supporting long-term expansion in the digital media ecosystem.

Heckman noted that Roundtable’s platform already generates seven-figure revenue and reaches millions of users through partnerships with leading media and sports brands.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 9,250% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user reported booking a 10% profit and exiting the trade for now, adding that they planned to keep the stock on watch, as broader market weakness tied to the potential U.S. government shutdown could dampen bullish sentiment.

Another user said momentum was clearly with the bulls, warning that short sellers were likely to get “wrecked,” and pointed to the $0.60–$0.75 range as the next key level to watch.

Ryvyl’s stock has declined 77.2% so far in 2025.

