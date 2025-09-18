IonQ announced on Wednesday an agreement to acquire Vector Atomic to expand into quantum sensing, and the completion of the acquisition of the U.K.-based quantum computing company Oxford Ionics.

Quantum computing stocks are poised to extend their recent rally, with IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) and D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (DWAV) advancing in the early premarket session on Thursday. While IonQ climbed over 6.5%, following a more than 5% gain on Wednesday, D-Wave stock gained nearly 4% in premarket following its almost 19% rally in the previous session.

IonQ and D-Wave were among the top five trending tickers on the Stocktwits platform early Thursday. While sentiment toward IonQ stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (93/100) and the message volume on the stream was ‘extremely high, retail mood toward D-Wave stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (81/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago and the message volume also picked up pace to ‘extremely high’ levels.

College Park, Maryland-based IonQ announced on Wednesday after the market closed that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to advance the development and deployment of quantum technologies in space. The DOE’s space collaboration has also roped in Honeywell and the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga (EPB).

The company stated that through the partnership, it would explore a range of quantum capabilities in orbit, including sensing and mapping, as well as deploy position, navigation, and timing (PNT) systems. Additionally, it would develop and test quantum algorithms and eventually implement quantum computing on satellites.

On Wednesday, IonQ announced an agreement to acquire Vector Atomic to expand into quantum sensing, and the completion of the acquisition of U.K.-based quantum computing company Oxford Ionics.

“Oxford Ionics brings to IonQ a team of world-class scientists and engineers, along with patented innovations in trapped ion quantum systems that complement IonQ’s existing hardware and software stack,” IonQ said in a statement.

Meanwhile, D-Wave hosted its first-ever Qubits Japan 2025 quantum computing user conference in Tokyo on Wednesday. Through the conference, the company aimed to support growing interest and adoption of annealing quantum computing technology across the Asia Pacific region.

For the year-to-date period, IonQ and D-Wave shares have gained nearly 57% and 168%, respectively.

