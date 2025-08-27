CEO Sean Desmond said, “We saw customer demand continue to strengthen in the second quarter, including for newer solutions and across our target markets.”

Wilmington, North Carolina-based nCino, Inc.’s (NCNO) stock rose over 11% in Tuesday’s after-hours session, as investors reacted positively to the quarterly results of the software-as-a-service company.

The company provides software solutions to the banking industry.

nCino’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 climbed to $0.22 from $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. This is sharply higher than the Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus estimate of $0.14.

Revenue climbed 12% year-over-year to $148.8 million, beating the $143.17 million consensus estimate.

CEO Sean Desmond said, “We saw customer demand continue to strengthen in the second quarter, including for newer solutions and across our target markets, reinforcing our confidence in our strategy and in our improved financial outlook.”

The executive stated that the company is striving to position itself as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)- driven banking.

nCino’s third-quarter guidance is as follows:

Revenue: $146 million-$148 million vs $146.05 million consensus

Adj. EPS: $0.20-$0.21 vs. $0.19 consensus

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $585.0 million to $589.0 million, up from $578.5 million to $582.5 million, and its bottom-line estimate to a range of $0.77 to $0.80, up from $0.69 to $0.72. Analysts, on average, estimate $581.48 million and $0.71, respectively, for the year.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward nCino stock shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ (89/100) by late Tuesday, up from ‘neutral’ the day before. The message volume also spiked to ‘extremely high’ levels.

The 24-hour message volume on the stream spiked by 1,300% leading up to late Tuesday.

NCNO sentiment and message volume as of 10:20 p.m. ET, Aug. 26 | source: Stocktwits

nCino stock is down about 15% this year. The Koyfin-compiled consensus price target for the stock is $32, implying roughly 12% upside from Tuesday’s close.

