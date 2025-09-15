Canadian auto supplier Magna International announced that XPeng has selected it to assemble two of its new models for the European market, with serial production of the vehicles set to commence in the third quarter of 2025.

NYSE-listed shares of Chinese EV maker XPeng (XPEV) rose over 2% in the pre-market session on Monday after Canadian auto supplier Magna International (MGA) said that XPeng has chosen it to assemble two of its new models for the European market.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Serial production of the vehicles is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2025, the company announced. The vehicles will be produced out of Magna’s operations in Graz, Austria, the company said, without specifying which models it will assemble.

“Our partnership with Magna fits perfectly in our vision and strategy to strengthen our European capabilities,” said Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPeng. “It is a first step in our growth in Europe as we have a long-term commitment to Europe.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XPEV stock stayed within ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

XPEV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:10 a.m. ET on Sept. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user opined that the EV maker will become profitable within the next six months and the share price will rise significantly above $30.

Another user expressed surprise that the stock did not rally any higher.

On Monday, CnEVPost reported that Magna will assemble XPeng’s G6 and G9 SUVs, and more models will follow.

Earlier this month, XPeng CEO He Xiaopeng said in an interview with CNBC that XPeng will launch Mona brand cars in Europe next year, while also signaling that the company is now open to acquiring other companies, including electric car manufacturers.

“In 2026, you can expect a variety of Mona products launched into the Chinese and European markets, as well as in rest of the world,” He said, as reported and translated by CNBC. He also noted that the company’s international expansion is progressing faster than he had expected.

Chinese EV makers are looking to expand into Europe in a bid to increase sales, amid an intense price war and competition in the domestic auto market. According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), Chinese EV giant BYD sold 84,416 cars in the European Union, the U.K., and European Free Trade Association regions this year through the end of July, marking a growth of about 291%.

XPEV stock is up 77% this year and approximately 134% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slide After $2.4 Million Hack On Shibarium Ripples Through Crypto Market

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<