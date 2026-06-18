Energy Fuels received a conditional $725 million financing commitment from the U.S. government to ramp up rare earths production.

Energy Fuels will use that money to expand its mineral processing mill in White Mesa, Utah, and to construct a new rare earth metals and alloys facility in the United States, among other things.

Securing rare earths is a key priority of the current Trump administration to make the U.S. a dominant player on the global stage.

The company will repay the government loan over 20 years.

Shares of Energy Fuels (UUUU) surged on Thursday after the company received crucial financing support from the U.S. government that will help fund the rare earths-focused mining company’s business operations.

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At the time of writing, UUUU stock was up more than 16%, on track for its biggest single-day gains in over four months.

A Lending Hand From The US Government

The company said that the Department of War, U.S. Office of Strategic Capital, has agreed to a conditional financing commitment of up to $725 million, and the government loan will be repaid over two decades.

Energy Fuels will use that money to expand its mineral processing mill in White Mesa, Utah, and to construct a new rare earth metals and alloys facility in the United States, the location for which is yet to be determined. The money will also be used to support domestic and international projects in the pipeline.

“The United States government has been steadfast in its support of critical materials security, and we appreciate the OSC's financial support at this important time as we develop our vertically integrated supply chain," said CEO Ross Bhappu.

Why Does This Matter?

Energy Fuels is a U.S.-based miner of uranium, heavy mineral sands, vanadium, and other important rare earths.

Securing rare earths is a key priority of the current Trump administration to make the U.S. a dominant player on the global stage and eliminate trade leverage that China and other mineral-rich nations could potentially have in the future.

The government is actively helping such mining companies in order to increase the stockpile of resources critical to industries that manufacture electric vehicles, consumer electronics, smartphones, and defense systems, among other things.

The Trump administration has also been pressuring countries such as Greenland and Ukraine to grant access to their large, untapped rare-earth mineral deposits, in exchange for military and diplomatic support.

What Do Retail Traders Think About UUUU?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on UUUU remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the last 24 hours.

However, many bullish users cheered the government financing news.

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UUUU stock more than doubled in value over the last 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500.

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