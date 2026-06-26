The semi-annual reconstitution of the index, based on market capitalizations as of April 30, 2026, will take effect after the U.S. market close on Friday, June 26.

IBRX’s current market capitalization is around $9 billion, positioning the stock as a candidate for inclusion in the large-cap index.

Potential addition to the Russell 1000 could attract passive buying from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark.

The anticipation has coincided with IBRX’s strong year-to-date performance, supported by accelerating U.S. sales of its approved ANKTIVA product.

Shares of ImmunityBio (IBRX) jumped 12% on Friday as retail investors consider the possibility of the stock graduating into the Russell 1000 Index.

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The stock is now on track for its best day since late March, if gains hold.

IBRX’s Possible Inclusion

The semi-annual reconstitution of the index, based on market capitalizations as of April 30, 2026, will take effect after the U.S. market close on Friday, June 26, with the updated indexes beginning trading on Monday, June 29. FTSE Russell has stated that 62 companies are expected to join the Russell 1000 Index, including 43 that will graduate from the Russell 2000.

IBRX’s current market capitalization is around $9 billion, positioning the stock as a candidate for inclusion in the large-cap index, which has a cutoff of about $5.7 billion. Potential addition to the Russell 1000 could attract passive buying from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark.

IBRX’S Anktiva Drives Rally

The anticipation has coincided with IBRX’s strong year-to-date performance, supported by accelerating U.S. sales of its approved ANKTIVA product and the FDA’s May acceptance of a supplemental application to expand the label in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Anktiva is ImmunityBio’s lead product and the company’s first approved drug. In April 2024, the FDA approved Anktiva in combination with BCG for adults with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors. ImmunityBio is currently seeking FDA approval to expand its use to patients with papillary disease without CIS, with a decision expected in January 2027.

How Did IBRX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IBRX stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels. According to the platform’s internal data, retail chatter around IBRX stock has risen by about 154% over the past year.

A Stocktwits user opined that while an inclusion into the Russell 10000 “would be nice,” “a massive upside surprise in earnings” will be what drives a major rally.

Another user expressed optimism about the stock moving to the Russell 100 “without a doubt.” They also voiced hopes for a pop in stock to the end of July, coinciding with the estimated time frame for the company's second-quarter earnings release.

A third user dismissed the speculation, noting that there was no official confirmation on any preliminary lists that IBRX would move to the Russell 1000.

IBRX stock has gained about 337% year-to-date.

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