In an SEC filing on Tuesday, UnitedHealth stated that it estimates 78% of its memberships will be in four-star or higher-rated plans in its portfolio.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) announced on Tuesday that it expects enrollment in its top-rated Medicare plans to be in line with expectations and historical trends.

UNH stock soared more than 4% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory.

While the data for 2026 star ratings provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is not yet available, UnitedHealth has made an estimate based on its preliminary review. The insurer also reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) expectations for 2025.

Stocktwits data indicates that UnitedHealth is expected to report EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $113 billion in the third quarter (Q3). For the full fiscal year 2025, UNH’s EPS is expected to come in at $16.23, down from the 2024 EPS of $27.6. Revenue is expected to rise to $448 billion in 2025, from $401 billion in 2024.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden recently criticized UnitedHealth over the company’s “hardball” tactics to recoup emergency loans issued to healthcare providers following a February 2024 ransomware attack that hit the health insurer’s Change Healthcare unit.

UnitedHealth said it lent more than $9 billion under the Temporary Funding Assistance Program to providers struggling during the cyberattack. Warren called UNH’s repayment demands “deeply troubling.”

UNH stock is down 37% year-to-date and 46% over the past 12 months.

