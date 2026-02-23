Gilead Sciences announced an agreement to acquire Arcellx in a $7.8 billion deal.

Shares of Arcellx Inc (ACLX) surged nearly 80% in pre-market trading on Monday after Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced an agreement to acquire Arcellx in a deal worth around $7.8 billion.

If the pre-market levels hold after the opening bell, ACLX shares will hit an all-time high. Meanwhile, GILD shares traded 1.2% lower in pre-market trading.

Gilead Sciences To Acquire Arcellx

Under the agreement, Gilead will pay $115 per share in cash plus a $5 contingent value right (CVR) tied to future sales milestones. The offer is a 68% premium to Arcellx’s 30-day average share price as of Feb. 20, 2026.

Gilead, which already owns roughly 11.5% of Arcellx, will launch a tender offer for the remaining shares. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

The acquisition is projected to boost Gilead’s earnings per share starting in 2028, following potential U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of anito-cel, a treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

