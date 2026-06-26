Titan Mining secured conditional U.S. Army approval to develop graphite processing facilities on military bases.

The public-private partnership for a battery-grade graphite plant aims to strengthen domestic supply chains.

Titan said the project would be the first commercial graphite purification facility on a U.S. military base.

Titan has expanded from zinc mining into graphite through its Kilbourne Graphite Project.

Titan Mining Corp. (TII) stock was up 56% in overnight trading heading into Friday after the company unveiled a conditional agreement with the U.S. Army that could position it at the center of U.S. efforts to build a domestic graphite processing industry.

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Federal Partnership Advances TII’s Domestic Graphite Plans

The company announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, Empire State Mines LLC, has been selected by the U.S. Army for Enhanced Use Lease opportunities at two military facilities as part of a federal effort to expand domestic graphite processing and reduce U.S. dependence on overseas supplies.

The conditional selections cover Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas and Anniston Army Depot in Alabama under the Army's Strategic Capital Initiatives program. The move supports plans to build the Kilbourne Graphite Purification Plant, which would manufacture battery-grade graphite products for defense, energy storage and industrial uses.

TII Project Targets Supply Chain Security

Titan said the initiative represents the first proposed commercial graphite purification facility on a U.S. military installation. If finalized, the project would be among the earliest Enhanced Use Lease awards issued under President Donald Trump's Executive Order signed last year, encouraging the development of critical mineral processing infrastructure on defense properties.

“For the first time in American history, a critical minerals processing facility will be built on U.S. defense soil, and Titan Mining is the company making it happen.”

-Rita Adiani, President & CEO, Titan Mining

The company expects Pine Bluff Arsenal, spanning roughly 245 acres, to serve as the primary location, while Anniston Army Depot, covering about 97 acres, would move forward on a phased schedule. Construction is currently targeted to begin during the second half of 2027.

Titan Mining stock traded over 62% higher overnight, ahead of Friday.

TII’s Strategic Shift Beyond Zinc

Headquartered in Vancouver, Titan has historically focused on zinc production from its Empire State Mine in New York. In recent years, however, the company has expanded into natural flake graphite through its Kilbourne Graphite Project, seeking to establish a fully integrated U.S. supply chain for battery-grade graphite used in defense, energy storage and industrial applications.

China currently dominates global battery-grade graphite processing, making the material a strategic priority for industries tied to national security and advanced manufacturing.

The proposed facilities would produce Purified Micronized Graphite and Coated Spherical Purified Graphite sourced from Titan's New York operations.

What Are TII Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward TII jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago. The stock saw message volume soar 8,000% in the past week, with a 50% jump in watchers.

A user said, “pretty much the only company in America that produces graphite. China produced it all until now!!”

Another user said, “I know one things for sure stocks normally go up when the government gets involved 10 soon.”

TII stock has slumped over 24% year-to-date.

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