Solidion Technology announced a new battery technology, which it claims was designed with AI assistance.

Solidion Technology unveiled its patented bipolar electrode-to-pack (BEEP) battery technology.

The battery will power electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, drones, robots, AI data centers, space infrastructure, and devices.

The company has been bolstering its portfolio in recent months with battery patents and designs for use cases such as outer space, unmanned defense systems, data centers, and electric vehicles.

Shares of Solidion Technology (STI) surged on Tuesday after the battery technology company unveiled a new offering it claims was designed with the help of artificial intelligence and delivers more power while being cost-effective to manufacture.

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The announcement marked the latest addition to Solidion’s expanding portfolio of next-generation battery technologies. At the time of writing, STI stock was up more than 13% in premarket trading.

Solidion’s BEEP Battery

The company's patented bipolar electrode-to-pack (BEEP) offering is a solid-state battery pack. The product is assembled by directly stacking and connecting bipolar electrodes and solid electrolyte layers in series and in parallel.

Solidion claims the latest offering eliminates two key challenges battery manufacturers face: high production costs and the limited space and payload weight available to accommodate a battery in the final product.

“BEEP represents a fundamental rethinking of how battery packs are built,” CEO Jaymes Winters said in a statement. “By eliminating the redundant housings, connectors, and fire mitigation systems that burden conventional designs, we've created a pathway to batteries that are lighter, smaller, safer, and less expensive to manufacture.”

Back-To-Back Breakthrough In Battery Technology

The company has been bolstering its portfolio in recent months with battery patents and designs for use cases such as outer space, unmanned defense systems, data centers, and electric vehicles.

Solidion said the latest BEEP battery would power electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, drones, robots, AI data centers, space infrastructure, and devices.

Battery makers have been seeing a surge in demand from AI infrastructure buildout, as hyperscalers and tech companies try to diversify their energy consumption from a variety of sources rather than relying solely on household power distributors, and from excitement around the space economy, where traditional energy grids would be impossible to access for running various physical applications.

What Do Retail Traders Think About STI?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about the STI stock turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the last 24 hours.

STI stock has nearly tripled in value so far this year and has surged more than sixfold over the last 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500.

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